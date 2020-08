Traffic accident, warrant arrest

7:53 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at First St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:45 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Shalimar Dr, Bakersfield. Disposition: Completed.

8:47 Animal Control

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:22 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at United Security Bank, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:31 Welfare Check - Misc. Ok.

12:10 Animal Control

Occurred on Parkview Cr. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:08 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at The Bank on North St. Disposition: Completed.

2:15 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at E. Main St/Adkisson Wy, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:55 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Department Of Motor Vehicles on Center St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:21 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred on Wood St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:34 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:20 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:34 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Hwy 33. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:52 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at G&A Mini Mart, Kern St, Taft.Disposition: Completed.

9:28 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:00 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

11:49 False Alarms

Occurred at Burger King on Gardner Field Rd.Disposition: False Alarm.

12:17 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Terrace Dr, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:56 False Alarms

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:00 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.