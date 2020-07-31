Firefighters responding to report of car fire find accident

Two people have died in a traffic accident on Highway 33 near Lockwood Valley Road at the southeast corner of the Cuyama Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County firefighters found the accident as they were responding to a reported car fire shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters confirmed there were two people in the burned car, according to the CHP website. A Caltrans tweet said the accident was a single vehicle rollover.

The accident is located near the Santa Barbara County-Ventura County line. Highway 33 is blocked at Highway 166, according to the CHP, and could remain closed until sometime after 6 pm.