What could have been a tragedy ended with dozens of homes being saved from a scorching blaze.

China Lake Engine 21 joined the San Bernardino Fire Department in fighting a fire that occurred in Trona on Sunday.

“[The] China Lake Engine 21 saved a lot of homes from burning,” said Mikel Lowe, one of CL Engine 21’s firefighters. “We saved every immediate surrounding home from the same fate with quick, tireless efforts.”

The American Red Cross helped with the displaced individual by providing emergency financial assistance, health services and emotional support.

“This unfortunate event does serve as a reminder for folks in our community to be ready for disasters of all shapes and sizes especially having an emergency escape plan should you ever experience a home fire,” Nicole Maul, American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager, said.

No further information is known at this time and an official cause of fire has not been confirmed by the SBFD.