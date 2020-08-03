Cops find $1,827 in currency on suspect, too

Taft Police said they seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they arrested a man on drug trafficking charges last week.

Officers, backed by Kern County Sheriff's deputies and the Kern County Probation Department, went to a home on the 400 block of Tyler Street to conduct probation compliance check on Mario Alarcon.

As they officers arrived in the area they saw Alarcon leaving the residence in a vehicle and made a traffic stop.

Alarcon, 49, was detained and what officers described as "a large amount of U.S. currency" was seized.

Officers then conducted a probation search of Alarcon's house and found 1.06 ounces of suspected meth and more currency.

Police said the money totaled $1,827.

They also found digital scales, plastic bags and other items indicating drugs were being sold.

Alarcon was booked on a felony drug trafficking charge.