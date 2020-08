Drug arrest, two warrant arrests, burglary and hit-and-run report

8:17 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Ash St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

8:57 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:49 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Calvin St, Taft. Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

10:24 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:37 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Precision Bodyworks on Main St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:07 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Calvin St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:31 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:25 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud

Occurred on S. Eighth St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:33 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:34 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Second St/Calvin St. Disposition: Completed.

2:51 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:26 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:55 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Completed.

6:34 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:37 Probation / Parole Search6

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

6:38 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:50 Traffic Stop 2007310022

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

6:51 Possession Dangerous Drugs - Sales

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:51 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:57 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Shasta St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:44 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Calvin St/Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:27 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:22 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Shasta St. Disposition: Completed.

11:42 False Alarms

Occurred at Little Ceasar's Pizza on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:12 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:48 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Holland Inn And Suites on Warren St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:26 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Ash St/Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.