Firefighters are making progress on containing the massive Apple Fire in Southern California which has burned more than 26,000 acres in the San Gorgonio wilderness. Weather experts, however, are warning of strengthening winds in the region in the coming days.

Containment has increased to 15% and the burn area remains at 26,850 acres, Cal Fire reported Tuesday morning. That's up from 7% containment Monday night. The U.S. Forest Service identified Aug. 17 as the potential date for full containment.

The fire is burning in the wilderness north of the Coachella Valley and forecasters say smoke will be less visible Tuesday because wind is beginning to blow east, away from Palm Springs.

Gusts are expected to hold steady at 15 to 30 mph Tuesday before increasing to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday.

"Any type of wind that you have obviously makes a difference," Cal Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera said. "It adds to the intensity and the velocity of the fire to burn."

Meteorologist Phil Gonsalves said the San Gorgonio Pass is among only a few areas in the region with wind events this time of year.

"The location of this fire for this time of the year is about as problematic as it could be in terms of firefighting efforts," he said.

Authorities on Monday said they believe a diesel-fueled vehicle "emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system" ignited the fire Friday afternoon in the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road in Cherry Valley.

Officials said no suspect had been taken into custody, and they are asking people with information on a vehicle with mechanical issues or "unusual smoke emitting from it" to contact investigators.

The fire has destroyed 12 structures, including four homes and eight smaller buildings like outhouses. The only injury involved a firefighter who suffered a flash burn when opening the fuel cap on his chainsaw.

U.S. Forest Service public information officer Kate Kramer said the fire is burning away from homes, but nonetheless remains active.

"There's potential for some growth, particularly with our hot and windy days," she said.

Most of the fire's growth on Monday was on its northwestern and northeastern portions, particularly in the Millard Canyon area on the eastern side of the fire's perimeter, Mike Minton of the California incident management team said during a community meeting Monday night.

Authorities provided conflicting information about whether area residents would be subject to targeted power outages meant to reduce the risk of electrical equipment sparking new blazes.

Cal Fire Chief Todd Hopkins told the public during the meeting that some customers would have their power cut. But Robert Villegas, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, said Monday night that no such power outages were currently planned for Riverside or San Bernardino counties.

Villegas said as many as 200 customers experienced power outages Monday due to the Apple Fire, but that number had been reduced to about 30 by evening. Those outages were caused by the fire damaging power lines in close proximity to the burn area, he said.

Evacuation warning for Pioneertown

The blaze created thick smoke that covered the Coachella Valley and traveled at least as far as Phoenix. As the fire inched east over the weekend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to Pioneertown residents that they may need to evacuate. Authorities stressed Monday night that the high desert community could be threatened if westerly winds pick up.

At the outset, the Apple Fire was burning on two sides, according to Cal Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera said. The western edge was in the Forest Falls area in San Bernardino County, while the eastern flank was headed toward the Morongo Band of Mission Indians' reservation in Riverside County.

The fire was spreading to the north and east into the San Gorgonio Wilderness, in an area with no recent fire history, according to a report issued Monday morning by San Bernardino National Forest spokesperson Zach Behrens. It is expected to burn into less dense fuel as it progresses.

The San Gorgonio Wilderness has been closed to all use, Behrens announced Monday, including the Pacific Crest Hiking Trail between the forest boundary and Forest Service Road 1N01, south of Baldwin Lake.

Evacuation orders have been issued for:

Banning residents living north of Wilson Street, east of Sunset Avenue and west of Hathaway Street.Cherry Valley residents living north of Dutton Street, east of Oak Glen Road and south of County Line Road, and for those living north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue.The community of Oak Glen in San Bernardino County.

Cal Fire issued an evacuation warning for:

Residents living north of Morongo Road, east of Millard Canyon Road and west of Whitewater Canyon Road.Forest Falls, Pioneertown and Rim Rock.

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians issued an evacuation warning for:

Residents living west of Potrero Road and north of Morongo Road.

An evacuation warning means mandatory evacuation orders could come with "little or no notice," officials said.

An evacuation center was set up at Beaumont High School, 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd., in Beaumont. The school is serving as an animal evacuation center as well.