Ken Banks celebrated 50 years with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division during a presentation at China Lake on July 29.

“I could not have lasted this long had I been working somewhere else,” Banks said during the presentation.

“I can’t think of another place that would have had near the tolerance for my direct opinions at times, or a working environment where you are permitted to do what you think is right.”

Banks has been employed by NAWCWD since 1967 and currently serves as a project chief engineer and consultant in technology development. Banks, a Harvard graduate, did step away while he attended the University of California, San Diego for graduate school.

Joan Johnson, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division executive director, spoke during the presentation about Banks stating, “I am humbled to know you, work with you, and support you in everything you have done for our Navy, our warfighters, and our military allies around the world.”

“‘National treasure’ is the best way to describe you.”

During his time with NAWCWD, Banks earned several prestigious awards including a Meritorious Civilian Service Award and a Superior Civilian Service Award, according to a press release from NAWCWD.