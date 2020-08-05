The Ridgecrest Farmers' Market has shut down permanently, the operators announced in a lengthy Facebook post Sunday evening.

In the post, Tonya Schroeder, who ran the market with her husband, Michael, gave a general history of how the market came to be and its triumphs over early growing pains, before issues with some vendors (one in particular), coronavirus restrictions, a last-minute move and contract issues led the Schroeders to pull the plug.

"Our energy is spent, and we're sorry to all those who are let down," Tonya Schroeder said in the Facebook post.

When reached by a Daily Independent reporter this week, Schroeder said she's not interested in going further publicly with the reasoning for the shutdown.

"We're not sure saying any more would even help anyone," she said, "nor are we going to do the whole public name-calling thing and mention the names of those businesses who were major contributors to eventual failure of this market.

"We just hope that the next persons or group that tries to do something good for this community are met with open arms and kindness, not ugly small-town politics."

The Sunday post garnered more than 200 comments, many of which were expressing sadness of the market closing, and offering support and understanding.

The closure sent a ripple effect through local vendors in and near Ridgecrest who were fixtures at the market each Saturday morning. For example, Nancy Pace with Bake My Day, a local home-based bakery, said she was grieved beyond words that the market has closed.

"Not only have I lost a steady income, but more importantly I have lost the opportunity to see your smiling faces each week," Pace said in her post. "I have built relationships with many of you through this market and personally this is what I will miss most. I am so thankful to be a part of the Ridgecrest Farmers' Market family for so long."

The Schroeders had run the current iteration of the farmers' market since early 2018, first on Friday nights and then on Saturday mornings (due to evening winds) after the previous market closed in December 2017.