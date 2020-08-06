Planning commission approves new site plan for discount store

This discount grocery store received Planing Commission approval for a planned store on Front Street next to the Dollar General Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time the developer, Capitol Rivers, has brought the project to the city. An earlier application was approved by the Taft Planning Commission but it was appealed for attorneys for a group call "Keep Taft Great" and the Taft City Council reluctantly upheld the appeal.

This time the applicant conducted additional duties, including a traffic study, before bring the application to the city.

It was approved on a 5-0 vote Tuesday by the commission.

There was no public comment received on the project, Director of Planning and Development Services Mark Staples said.

The project is nearly identical except for changes in the parking, Staples said.

The proposal is for development of an approximately 18,000 square foot store on the 1.3-acre pad Capitol Rivers purchased from the city in 2018. It is part of the Sunset Rails Development.

It is located 200 feet east of Tenth street on the south side Supply Row and is immediately east of the Dollar General that opened in the fall of 2019.

The grocery store faces Supply Row.

The site design provides two main driveways along Supply Row, one from the south at Front Street, and two driveways to the west connecting to the Dollar General site. The design includes parking for 105 parking places with six set aside for handicapped.

It also includes an undeveloped 4,214-square foot retail pad at the rear of the lot.