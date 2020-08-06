Initially created as a 10 year plan, the Master Plan focuses primarily on Mount Shasta City Park and Shastice Park. Proposed updates will address those parks, but will also apply to at existing and potential recreational facilities and programs within the district’s boundaries.

The Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District held the first in a series of meetings last week to gather public input before updating their Master Plan, which was first drafted 2003, said MSRPD Administrator Shannon Shaw.

More than 20 people participated in the meeting, which was streamed online. They discussed the history, location, and features of the park. It also sought ideas for the future. “We want to provide the community with what they want,” said Shaw.

Local architectural engineer Tom Hesseldenz is assisting with the update.

Initially created as a 10 year plan, the Master Plan focuses primarily on Mount Shasta City Park and Shastice Park. Proposed updates will address those parks, but will also apply to at existing and potential recreational facilities and programs within the district’s boundaries, which, according to Hesseldenz, “encompasses 142 square miles, from the Trinity Divide down to Dunsmuir,” and surrounding areas.

Hesseldenz outlined the existing structures of the park, including the Upper and Lower lodges, the Dance Hall, restroom facilities, the Arts & Crafts building, as well as the dilapidated Rod & Gun Club. He spoke of potential updates to these structures, which could be completely torn down and removed, refurbished and rebuilt with historic architecture, or updated with modern amenities.

Some comments from the public came from Mount Shasta Mayor John Stackfleth, city councilor Barbara Wagner, and Mount Shasta City Planner Juliana Lucchesi.

Stackfleth was in favor of keeping the existing structures, and all supported renovations and re-purposing.

“I’m okay with letting some go,” said Wagner.

Most of the buildings in the City Park have deferred maintenance issues, Shaw said. Issues include faulty foundations, roofing concerns, and necessary window replacement.

Last month, after weeks of renovations, a Mount Shasta transient broke into the Dance Hall building sometime after 10:30 p.m. and caused thousands of dollars of damage.

The Dance Hall hosts a variety of activities, including HeartBeat Ecstatic Dance, which had been scheduled to resume earlier this month.

“One of the things we are seeing with the recent vandalism of Dance Hall is that the community cares about the parks and are invested in the future of the parks system,” said Shaw.

Hesseldenz also discussed proposed and planned changes, such as adding additional water tanks for hydrant pressure, additional sewer facilities to handle high volume, and the potential for putting power lines underground to avoid damage when it snows.

A portion of the meeting also included the discussion of a survey, which is available on the MSRPD’s website. The survey asks participants park-specific questions, such as “how often do you visit City Park?” and “Do you think the City Park playground equipment should be upgraded?” as well as favorite features and other concerns.

The meetings, according to Shaw, are “purely the input piece,” of the overall plan update. “COVID has changed our timeline with inability to hold public meetings. The meeting yesterday was a good test, and went well,” said Shaw on Thursday.

For anyone who was not able to attend the meeting, video recordings are available on the MSRPD website, as well as on the district’s Facebook page, said Shaw. The next meeting, which does not yet have a date, will follow the same format and will focus on Shastice Park.

For more information or to access the survey, go to www.msrec.org/ .