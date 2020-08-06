After surrendering to authorities at the conclusion of a standoff with Sheriff’s personnel, Daniel Rawley, age 35, was booked into Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka on several charges.

Tense negotiations” with a Yreka resident who was armed on his front porch with a loaded shotgun had a non-violent resolution Thursday afternoon.

After surrendering to authorities at the conclusion of a standoff with Sheriff’s personnel, Daniel Rawley, age 35, was booked into Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka on several charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, ex-felon in possession of a firearm(s), ex-felon in possession of ammunition; resisting, obstructing, and delaying peace officers engaged in the performance of their duties, brandishing a firearm, child endangerment. Rawley also had outstanding arrest warrants, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

The Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call regarding the discharge of a firearm on July 30 just before 1 p.m., the SCSO said in a press release.

SCSO Sergeant Zook and Deputy Howard, as well as Detective Sergeant Randall, Detectives Fernandez and Moser and Lieutenant Tharsing responded to the 600 block of DeWitt Park Road, just outside Yreka’s city limits.

First responders took defensive positions while Tharsing attempted to negotiate with the Rawley, who was in possession of what appeared to be a loaded shotgun, SCSO reported.

“The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and an inquiry with the SCSO Dispatch Center revealed the man had outstanding arrest warrants pending before the court,” according to the press release.

Tharsing eventually convinced the suspect to place the shotgun on the ground and step off the porch but Rawley refused to step away from the loaded firearm, SCSO said.

“The man then fled into the residence before he could be apprehended. The loaded shotgun was retrieved but it was still unknown if the suspect had additional firearms in the home.”

Detective Ortiz, an SCSO Crisis Response Team hostage negotiator initiated “intense negotiations” with the suspect,” SCSO said. He eventually negotiated the peaceful resolution of the incident and Rawley surrendered to authorities.

A search warrant was later executed, and additional firearms were located in the residence, SCOS reported.

“During the stand-off a SCSO detective sustained minor injuries,” according to the release.

Members of the North State Major Investigations Team also arrived at the scene to assist prior to the resolution of the incident, Lopey said.

“We are very grateful this dangerous stand-off ended peacefully and safely without major mishap,” Lopey said, thanking all who responded and “exercised incredible restraint under very tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving circumstances.”

“Their prompt, decisive, efficient, and courageous actions helped to preserve life and ensured the safety of the local neighborhood as well,” said Lopey.

Those with information should call the SCSO’s 24-hour dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.