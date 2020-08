Officers make DUI and warrant arrests

9:27 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:55 Animal Control

Occurred on Suzanne Ln. 905C. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:12 Annoying Phone Calls

Occurred at Gerges Chevron on Kern St. .Disposition: Unfounded.

11:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Ford City Park, Cedar St, Ford City. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:40 Recovered Auto

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:22 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:40 Code Enforcement 2008050015

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:47 Theft under $5

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

3:20 Animal Control 2008050017

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

5:47 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest 2008050018

Officer initiated activity at Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

:01 DUI, no accident 2008050019

Occurred at Kern St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:47 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Sno White on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

7:42 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sierra St. Disposition: Completed.

8:12 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Kern St/Second St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:47 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:14 False Alarms

Occurred on Stokes Ln. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:37 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Tacos Y Mariscos Casa Tabares on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

10:58 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:01 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Animal Shelter, Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:42 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:12 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:26 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Little Ceasar's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/N. Lincoln St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:25 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.