Members of the Yreka High School Drama Club performed the Gilbert and Sullivan classic comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance” outdoors at Hibbard Field in Yreka. After two dress rehearsals last Tuesday and Wednesday, the production was performed for paying audiences for four performances starting Thursday. The play concluded Sunday night.

Underneath the night sky, a resilient band of theatre folks created a magical theatrical experience at a converted baseball field.

Members of the Yreka High School Drama Club performed the Gilbert and Sullivan classic comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance” outdoors at Hibbard Field in Yreka. After two dress rehearsals last Tuesday and Wednesday, the production was performed for paying audiences for four performances starting Thursday. The play concluded Sunday night.

Originally scheduled to be performed in March, the production was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Undeterred, director Eric Seiler, a teacher at YHS, was determined to have the play performed. In Mid-July, the opportunity to finally perform became a reality when the Friends of Hibbard Field gave permission to use the field. While seven of the original cast members were unable to take part, last-minute replacements made it possible for the show to continue. The production also had an orchestra, which featured local community members and students led by Seiler perform each night.

Due to restrictions, up to 100 people in the audience were allowed to see the play at each performance.

“It is a tremendous relief to get to perform this show,” Seiler said. “To shut down five days before we were to move into the theater (in March) was a tremendous blow. The challenges in getting this show back up and running were difficult, but not insurmountable.”

“It would have been easy to put this aside and say that we will wait for COVID-19 to fizzle out before returning to live performance, but I cannot personally abide by that sentiment, nor can any who have taken part with our troupe this summer,” he added. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

He said that when he was in the Marine Corps, it was drilled into him that in order to overtake an adversary, you must be able to “improvise, adapt, and overcome.”

“I feel that we cannot wait to overcome these debilitating circumstances months or years down the road,” Seiler said. “We must meet them head-on and stop waiting to live life. Performing arts in our community will remain alive and well as long as there are still those who care to perform, be an audience, and work to overcome sentiments that would ask us to set aside our humanity. I love Siskiyou County and the hard-working men and women that strive to live the American dream.”

Gracie Giordanengo played the role of Mabel in “The Pirates of Penzance.” Mabel is one of the daughters of the Major General and falls in love with the hero, Frederic. Giordanengo graduated in June from YHS and said it meant so much to her and her fellow cast members to have the chance to finally perform the play.

“It is very special to me to get to perform Pirates of Penzance in front of an audience just because of how long we have waited for this,” she said. “Being a senior, I appreciate the lengths many people have gone so we are able to perform.”

Giordanengo said she loved playing the role. A highlight for her is when she gets to sing the song “Poor Wandering One.”

“I feel like it showcases my voice in a great way and I am very grateful that I got the chance to play Mabel,” she said.

Giordanengo said it was special to perform the play outdoors at Hibbard.

“Performing outdoors is a very special setting for this very special cast,” she said. “I really like how the first act takes place in the day and we get to perform that section when the sun is still out, and by the second act (which takes place at night) is performed under the moon; a perfect coincidence.”

Seiler concurred.

“The added bonus of the moon and the stars coming out for the second act, which takes place at night, has been a real boon,” he said.”There are many in the audience, cast, and orchestra who wouldn’t mind seeing this become a regular occurrence.”

Seiler said the response to the show was quite positive overall.

“The audiences have been very forthcoming with praise of the show afterward and were very responsive to the beautiful music and comic moments during its performance,” he said.

Lillian Johnston, a 2020 YHS grad, played the role of Ruth. Ruth is the pirates’ maid of all work. She said it meant a lot to perform “The Pirates of Penzance” in front of a live audience. Johnston recalled how tough it was in March when the play was called off.

“I was heartbroken to learn we might not be able to, especially since this is really the last musical/play I think I’m going to be involved in,” she said. It’s been amazing to finally get the gratitude an audience gives. Secondly, the biggest highlight to me was seeing my friends’ faces in the audience, they’d never heard me sing like that and they were really impressed, which made me happy.”

Overall, Johnston said, things went smoothly. The only problem was how hot it got in the costumes.

“ I’m just thankful for everyone who helped make this happen,” Johnston said. “It really is magical.”

Seiler said that the Drama Club at the high school is completely self-sustaining with regards to funding and relies heavily on ticket sales as well as donations. While the play was well attended, including sold-out performances on Friday and Saturday nights, they are likely to be one to two thousand dollars short of making back what they have invested in the show due to the limited number of patrons they could have at each performance. But, Seiler said, they still have some funds left from the previous year to continue to put on shows.

Seiler said that the play taking place would not have been possible without community support.

The production had 12 dresses custom made by about 20 seamstresses throughout the community.

“They are period-correct Victorian dresses that if we had tried to buy them would have cost between $800 and upwards of $1,500,” he said. “We spent over $1,000 on material alone, and all of the wonderful women who worked on them donated their labor.”

Seiler thanked the Friends of Hibbard Field for their support.

“Coordinating with the Friends of Hibbard field was pleasant and easy,” Seiler said. “They have gone out of their way to make us feel welcome.”