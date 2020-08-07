Sechovec worked for some years as a scientific illustrator drawing systems of nature, and later as an animation artist in San Francisco drawing form and movement.

As a part of Dunsmuir Second Saturday, the Mossbrae Hotel will host an art reception for Dunsmuir’s Stev Sechovec from 3 to 6 p.m. Rick Garrett will play fingerstyle guitar from 4 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Titled “Networks of Interaction,” the show will be on display through Sept. 9. Individual pieces are for sale.

Sechovec was born in Omaha, Neb. in 1953. From an early age he was obsessed with creating things as well as analyzing the natural world around him, according to a press release. Receiving a BFA at the University of Nebraska Lincoln in painting and drawing, he continued his studies by attending a graduate program in Medical and Scientific illustration at UC San Francisco.

Sechovec worked for some years as a scientific illustrator drawing systems of nature, and later as an animation artist in San Francisco drawing form and movement.

“Throughout life my own inner visions dominate in paint and other media. In this group of illuminated color field paintings, I construct organic networks of luminous color that interact to form rhythmical patterns,” Sechovec said.

The Mossbrae Hotel is located at 5734 Dunsmuir Avenue. For more information go to DunsmuirSecondSaturday.com or the mossbraehotel.com. Please note masks and social distancing are required in the lobby.