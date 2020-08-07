The Sierra Sands Unified School District school board approved secondary start times for Monroe and Murray Middle Schools and Burroughs High School during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

School will start at 6:45 a.m. for students with a first period, with school ending at 2:45 p.m. for those with a seventh period. Also of note is that there is time set aside after third period that is dedicated to distance learning support as well, from 9:35 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

This agreement allows SSUSD to get all three schools on the same schedule, though this will end once the district is allowed to reopen and hold in-person classes.

The SSUSD school board also approved the academic calendar, with the first day of school starting on Aug. 17, and the last day of school occurring on May 27.

Schools will still have minimum days, though it is not known at this time what those days will look like if students are still required to learn from home come November.





