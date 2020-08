Vandalism, trespassing and suspicious circumstances

7:55 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. 905R. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:37 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. MSWC 905. Disposition: Completed.

11:04 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.



11:48 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kmart, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:15 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. Spray paint on side of building. Disposition: Unfounded.

2:39 Animal Control

Occurred on North St.



3:20 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:37 Stalking

Occurred on Shasta St. Disposition: Completed.

5:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Wildcat Wy/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:11 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Seventh St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

9:39 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lexington Av. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:39 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on S. Eighth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:06 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred on S. Seventh St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:10 Theft under $50

Occurred at Fifth St/Center St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:31 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:27 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Best Western Plus Taft Inn on S. Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

12:23 Trespassing

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

3:32 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:40 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:29 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Best Western Plus Taft Inn on S. Sixth St. Disposition: Unfounded.

5:10 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Hillard St. . Disposition: Report Taken.