Car goes off Highway 33 just south of Wood Street

A suspected drunk driver escaped death or serious injury when his car rolled down an embankment early Saturday, but he didn't escape arrest.

Taft Police officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 33 just south of Wood Street at 12:26 a.m.

They found a car that had overturned an undetermined number of times as it went off the highway. Officers checked the area but found no victims despite the extensive damage. The evidence indicated it was northbound on the highway when the crash happened

About 15 minutes later, the suspected driver was located at Veterans Park.

He was identified as Julio Cesar Hernandez, 23, of Taft

He was injured and was checked by firefighters and paramedics.

He declined treatment or transport and was arrested by officers for suspicion of drunk driving.

Hernandez was fortunate, Sgt. Cory Beilby said.

"The officers said it very we could have been a fatal," Beilby said.