Health department reports 19 deaths in two days

Kern County has added 19 COVID-19 deaths in the past two days as the county's death toll rose to 171.

The Kern County Health Department reported eight deaths Friday and 11 more on Saturday.

The county health health department 617 new cases Saturday, increasing the total since March 17 to 22,626.

So far, 7,126 people have recovered from the coronavirus and another 15,088 are recovering at home.

There were 245 people hospitalized Friday, according to the health department.

The Taft area's COVID-19 count crept up again to 230 total cases. To date, there have been 76 recoveries in the 93268 zip code, according to the health department, leaving the area with 154 active cases.

Another new case was reported in Maricopa, increasing the total to 16 with four recoveries.

No new cases were reported on the Westside.