Letter to the Editor and people of the IWV:

I would like to remind the people of the valley that the IWV Groundwater Authority will be having a vote on the passage of the proposed Basin Replenishment Fee on August 21 at 10 o’clock in the city council chambers. You received a notice in your mailbox a couple of weeks ago. You may have dumped this in the trash as junk mail. This meeting most likely will be a virtual meeting that you need some sort of computer link to watch it. You can put your vote in the mail to them before the meeting. This proposed fee could amount to $2,130 put on your water bill. This is everybody in the valley who uses water either from their own well or a water district. If you do not vote, it will be considered a YES and pass the Fee. Every owner of a piece of land in the valley is expected to vote. You need to send your vote to Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Your letter of protest must include the address or parcel number of the property; name of the owner of record; a statement of your relationship to the property; and signed original signature statement that it is to be considered a written protest on behalf of the parcel. If you leave any of this information out, it may not be properly received and thrown out. Any questions are to be directed to Don Zdeba at the IWV Water District office 760-384-5555.

Please vote.

Bill Burns

Ridgecrest