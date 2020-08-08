As COVID-19 guidance from the state continues to frustrate and confuse local business owners, the Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting Wednesday talked about whether to make a statement in opposition to state orders to shut down Kern County businesses and other venues such as churches.

Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens led the charge questioning Governor Gavin Newsom's orders, at one point appearing to suggest open defiance against Newsom's business-closure directive. City Manager Ron Strand and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital CEO Jim Suver have both argued against such an action, saying it could impact local funding to the city and the hospital respectively.

"Should the city decide not to comply with the governor's order, a potential outcome is the hospital may not receive any potential stimulus money from the state," Suver told the Daily Independent Friday.

"The state has many sanctions available to them that would hurt us more than we could hurt them," Suver said. He clarified that he was referring to the community as a whole, as well as the hospital.

Strand also said during the council meeting that opposition to the governor's directives could cost the city money in terms of government funding.

Stephens: 'At what point are we going to say this is enough?'

The state has determined county shutdowns based on COVID-19 metrics as defined by Newsom. As a result of these metrics, Kern County is one of the majority of California counties experiencing wide-scale shutdowns or restricting businesses to curbside or outdoor services.

Stephens questioned whether council, and by extension Ridgecrest, is actually required to follow Governor Gavin Newsom's directives and suggested the city consider not doing so.

"Is there a never-ending term on this emergency disaster declaration? At what point are we going to say this is enough?" Stephens said.

"I do have concerns about our stores not being able to recover. The 'big box' people, they are fine and it's not right."

Stephens said that some stores in town are choosing to risk their state licenses by continuing operations in defiance of Newsom's directives. Mayor Peggy Breeden said the same, that she had seen businesses open that were supposed to be closed.

"But people have to make a living. We've seen it said unemployment callbacks are taking over six weeks so people can't get unemployment and congress federally is about to let some of this run out. So at a certain point we have to allow these people to work," Stephens said.

"We don't want to let our citizens rely on government handouts. That's not the way America was built, designed to run. I am not for moving into a communist, socialist fashion and I would like to resist that," Stephens said.

Stephens added, "I understand that that might put us at some risk, but I just want to get a sense of where that line is for some of you and if you want to start writing some letters saying ‘hey, we don't agree with what you are doing, this isn't right and you keep changing the rules.’"

Not everyone agreed.

"I truly understand the frustration and where you are coming from but that doesn't change the fact that we don't have that jurisdiction. I wish we did," Council Member Scott Hayman replied. "But the businesses are governed by state licensing boards, every one of them . . . we still have to abide by their state licensing agencies, whether its a cosmetologist board or the medical board. I don't see a way around it."

"No action will definitely have no results," Stephens later said.

Mayor Peggy Breeden spoke up in favor of sending a letter questioning the directives, an idea previously discussed by council. Stephens had previously posted a letter she wrote to Newsom herself on Facebook.

"I have no problem writing a letter to show our support for our businesses," Breeden said.

Members of the public calling in with comments also spoke out against Newsom's pandemic restrictions.

Matthews: 'What we have is a dictator up in Sacramento.'

"What we have is a dictator up in Sacramento. He's arbitrarily making these rules up in Sacramento and he doesn't have authority," Dave Matthews said. "It's too bad we don't have some constitutional lawyers here. Some of the businesses that are shut down for me are essential because of my age, my conditions."

Ron Porter also called in, angrily questioning the scientific basis and constitutional authority of Newsom's directives.

"I don't know what was the scientific basis of the governor's decision," Director of Public Health Matt Constantine responded by phone. "I wasn't privy to that and I don't know."

"Do we have to be down to one [COVID-19] case, ten cases, a thousand cases? What's the number?" Porter asked.

"Unfortunately Mr. Porter, only the governor is privy to that information, apparently," Stephens said.

Assistant City Attorney Lloyd Pilchen weighed in by phone with his opinion on Newsom's authority, as he did at the previous council meeting.

"It's part of the governor's order that has the force of law," Pilchen said.

"What I said last time was that I have not heard any serious arguments that the governor is without authority but I would encourage members of the public to hire an attorney and file their lawsuit if they think they have a good case," he said.

Government money frequently comes with requirements attached, so a stance opposing the governor could lead to a decrease in city funding. Stephens acknowledged this.

"I understand that could risk a little bit of funding," she said.

Strand: 'I get where you're coming from but we still have to follow the rules.'

City Manager Ron Strand spoke out in favor of following Newsom's rules.

"I get where you're coming from but we still have to follow the rules. We still have to endure these guidelines, primarily for the protection of our community," he said.

"We are a very lean staff to start off with. To put our budget at risk to have other issues just complicates things," he said.

"The whole reason for this is to slow the infection. We have not been ravaged by this. We would probably have a different stance on this if we had had 2,000 infections instead of 105 [sic]. But because it’s low we have this perception issue. But we also need to understand that we have this low infection because we have been following the rules."

Strand also reported that the city is working on a Community Development Block Grant to provide heaters and outdoor air conditioners for local restaurants to help them serve customers outside.

"We have to be mindful at the end of the day that the city cannot be bankrupt along with everyone else. We're struggling also," Strand said.

"I don't agree with everything that is going on but we still have to follow the guidelines as an entity," he said. "We have a low infection rate probably primarily because the base shut all their employees down and made them stay home."

Strand also noted that a higher local infection rate could potentially impact operations on the base which would in turn negatively impact the city of Ridgecrest.

Constantine: request for inter-county variance 'likely not going to be successful'

Local representatives have also been looking at requesting that Ridgecrest and/or the eastern Kern region be counted separately from the rest of Kern County for purposes of COVID-19 metrics. The argument is that the county is geographically large and diverse and Ridgecrest's COVID-19 numbers are low in relation to those in Bakersfield and other parts of the county.

The idea of requesting an inter-county regional variance has received support from Kern County First District Supervisor Mick Gleason, Breeden and Constantine.

Constantine reported on the topic when he called in to the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday but did not have good news.

"We are still working on that. The state has not allowed this to occur," Constantine said. "It's likely not going to be successful but we are doing some work to try to advocate for that ability."

Note: a previous story inaccurately stated the number of COVID-19 recoveries for zip code 93555 in Ridgecrest, according to the Kern County COVID-19 dashboard as of Friday. On Friday August 6, the county dashboard reports 80 cases total and 18 recoveries for 93555.

The county dashboard reports 7 cases total and 2 recoveries for zip code 93527 in Inyokern as of Friday. RRH reports 113 positive test results total as of Friday, with 98 from residents in the community and 15 from out-of-town residents. Of “community” positives, 76 were from Ridgecrest, 8 from Inyokern, 11 from Trona and 3 from out of the service area.