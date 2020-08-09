As new COVID-19 cases have climbed past 35,000 in San Bernardino County, health officials reported there have been 158 new cases in the High Desert over the past two days.

The county now has 35,712 positive cases, and since Friday’s update, Victorville saw the largest increase locally with 71 new cases, followed by Hesperia at 28.

The county surpassed 500 deaths on Saturday, and added 44 additional deaths bringing the total to 546.

Additionally, the positivity rate dropped from 13.3% on Saturday to 12.8%, while the state’s guidelines advise that each county should strive to have a positivity rate under 8%.

But there is a chance the county’s data may not be accurate as the Los Angeles Times reported that state officials were still scrambling to fix a coronavirus-tracking database that had suffered glitches, rendering the numbers inaccurate. It came as the state marked another sober milestone: 10,000 deaths from the virus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"The state has discovered an under-reporting of COVID-19 cases due to unresolved technical issues with the state’s reporting system," county health officials said.

About half the cases in the county are among people under the age of 40. The cases are broken down by age as follows, according to health officials:

— 2,080 (5.8%) cases are among people ages 0 to 14

— 1,681 (4.7%) cases are among people ages 15-19

— 8,181 (22.95%) cases are among people ages 20-29

— 6,897 (19.38%) cases are among people ages 30-39

— 5,986 (16.8%) cases are among people ages 40-49

— 5,240 (14.7%) cases are among people ages 50-59

— 3,153 (8.8%) cases are among people ages 60-69

— 2,458 (6.77%) cases are among people older than 70

— The ages for 35 cases (0.1%) are unknown

As of Saturday, when the county last reported on hospitalizations, 26.2% of ICU beds were still available countywide and there were a total of 170 ICU coronavirus patients — 18 less than Aug. 3. San Bernardino County also had 541 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 20 fewer than Aug. 3.

The county projected 27,940 patients have recovered, with over 838 new recoveries confirmed since Aug. 4. Around 77% of total coronavirus patients in the county have recovered.

Here is the list of confirmed cases and deaths in the High Desert as of Sunday, with the numbers in parentheses showing increases from Friday’s numbers:

— Adelanto: 493 cases (+23), 13 deaths (+3)

— Apple Valley: 650 cases (+26), 5 deaths

— Baker: 8 cases

— Baldy Mesa: 3 cases

— Barstow: 125 cases (+2), 5 deaths

— Daggett: 1 case

— Helendale: 34 cases (+1)

— Hesperia: 1,160 (28), 12 deaths (+3)

— Hinkley: 6 cases

— Joshua Tree: 35 cases, 2 deaths

— Landers: 4 cases, 1 death

— Lucerne Valley: 16 cases (+1), 1 death

— Morongo Valley: 18 cases

— Needles: 33 cases (+1)

— Newberry Springs: 4 cases (+1)

— Oak Hills: 130 cases (+2) , 2 deaths

— Oro Grande: 10 cases, 1 death

— Phelan: 136 cases (+3)

— Piñon Hills: 33 cases

— Pioneertown: 1 case

— Trona: 8 cases

— Twentynine Palms: 28 cases (+2)

— Victorville: 1,983 cases (+71), 18 deaths

— Yermo: 6 cases

— Yucca Valley: 126 cases (+5), 5 deaths

Here is the list of cases and deaths in the mountain communities:

— Big Bear City: 29 cases

— Big Bear Lake: 40 cases

— Blue Jay: 7 cases, 1 death

— Cedar Glen: 4 cases

— Crestline: 50 cases (+1), 3 deaths (+1)

— Forest Falls: 3 cases

— Lake Arrowhead: 9 cases

— Rimforest: 1 case

— Running Springs: 20 cases

— Sugarloaf: 8 cases

— Twin Peaks: 8 cases, 1 death

— Wrightwood: 10 cases