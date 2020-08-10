We settled on the barbecue chicken pizza ($15) as recommended by our waitress. The pizzas are made with fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and provolone. A gluten free crust is an extra $3. The pizza came with chicken, barbecue sauce, cheese blend, red onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes and pepperoncini. You can taste the wood fire bake. This pizza isn’t on the current menu, but I think any pizza you order will be equally delicious.

On the west slope of Forest Mountain, when I see Scott Valley with the Marble Mountains at the horizon, well, it always takes my breath away. I make the day trip from my home in Mount Shasta any chance I get. We often visit the Marble Rim Gallery in Fort Jones and Etna Farmer’s Market then check out the phone booth (free local calls only) on Etna’s Main Street, food and beverages at the Denny Bar Company, a short walk to Catherine McElroy’s art show and maybe some soft serve ice cream at Dotty’s. When I drive out of the valley I feel like we had a lovely little vacation.

The Denny Bar Company website tells us the company is the creation of two best friends who grew up in Scott Valley and developed an interest and obsession in great food and high-quality spirits. When the landmark building, circa 1880, became available for sale in their hometown of Etna they came home and opened the Denny Bar Company, the first and only (legal) distillery in Siskiyou County.

On one trip our group of four agreed to eat family style. We started with the wood-fired artichoke fondue ($12): artichoke hearts in a garlic, parmesan, cream cheese sauce roasted in the wood-fire oven with a choice of sliced baguette or corn chips We choose the baguette that was served warm and crusty. The cheesy dip was hot, creamy, smoky and rich with artichokes. The generous portion was enough to eat with the crusty bread and with our pizza crusts.

We settled on the barbecue chicken pizza ($15) as recommended by our waitress. The pizzas are made with fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and provolone. A gluten free crust is an extra $3. The pizza came with chicken, barbecue sauce, cheese blend, red onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes and pepperoncini. You can taste the wood fire bake. This pizza isn’t on the current menu, but I think any pizza you order will be equally delicious.

The wedge salad ($12) included baby green lettuce with Oregon Rogue Creamery blue cheese, pickled peppers, boiled egg and spiced hazelnuts with generous chunks of cheese.

On another trip my friend and I had refreshing gin and tonics with a crispy Brussel sprout appetizer. Their lavender lemonade ($3) is sweet, flowery and tart.

Denny Bar is family friendly with a kid’s menu. They are located 511 Main St. The currently their hours are Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Right now, Denny Bar offers outside seating only and take out. The menu is seasonal. Visit their website for current menu. www.dennybarcompany.com

Ask about a tour of the distillery tour to see the shiny stainless steel and a copper kettle with lots of pipes and tubes to move the liquids from one container to the other. The final products are bottled or put into aging oak barrels, including hand sanitizer. It really is a small hands-on craft product that’s a labor of love and interesting to visit.

Catherine McElroy’s art show is about 400 yards from the Denny Bar Company you will find. Cathy has set her booth up in her front yard since the pandemic has shut down the arts and craft fairs, she would be doing this summer. I purchased several of her poured pieces. I cannot resist falling in love with the colors that surrounding a tree in the painting. Her work is full of color and whimsy.

Her studio is located at 608 Main St. Open Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lauri Sturdivant is interested in how our friends and families gather around a table sharing meals and telling stories. In this column she shares recipes and stories from people in Siskiyou County, and restaurant reviews from her travels. Read full interviews, find recipes and reviews at TheBillPlate.com.