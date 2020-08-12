Multiple agencies fight blaze near Kern-SLO County line

Firefighters are getting the upper hand on a large brush fire burning south of Taft.

The Soda Fire broke out about 10 a.m. in a rugged area south of Soda Lake Road about three miles west of Highway 33.

The fire was burning near the Kern-San Luis Obispo County line and also near the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

Firefighters saw a large cloud of smoke as they were leaving the nearest station in Maricopa.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Kern County, Cal Fire, Santa Barbara County, The United States Forest Service and Ventura County responded to the fire.

Several helicopters and air tankers also helped in the fire fight.

At about 12:30 p.m. the fixed-wing air tankers were released.

An acreage figure wasn't immediately available.