Thursdays, Dunsmuir Farmers Market features a large variety of fresh produce from Julia's Fruit Stand, Dunsmuir Community Garden, and Belcampo Farms. Julia's regularly brings different varieties of tomatoes, peaches, nectarines, plums, cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, onions, and squash. Dunsmuir Community Garden and Belcampo offer whatever is available in their gardens. Their produce has included, in season, peppers, kale, eggplant, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, turnips, green beans, snap peas, beets, lettuce, chard, squash, cucumbers, cabbage, chives, mint, herbs, flowers, and more.

This week, Starwalker Farms from the Scott Valley offers Highland Scottish and Angus beef and Heritage pork that is organically and humanely raised. Next Thursday, Aug. 20, Belcampo Farms will also be at the market with Angus beef and pork and chicken, organic eggs, and produce fresh from their garden. They are in Gazelle and are also certified to raise their animals organically and humanely.

Market Manager Andrea Herr encourages some people to come a little later in the market. There will be plenty of produce, and the line will be shorter than at the beginning of the market. She noted that this week the temperature is forecast to be a little lower again.

Customers might bring a cooler for the meat and greens and for the chocolates and tamales.

Pyroclastic Chocolates are handmade. Weekly, different infused flavors are available, such as Key Lime, Strawberry Balsamic, Earl Grey, Mexican Chocolate, Lemon Lavender, Original, and Cafe au Lait. Silvia offers handmade chicken, pork, and vegetable tamales.

The market is on Spruce Street between Dunsmuir Avenue and Shasta Avenue next to the Dunsmuir Brewery. It is held every Thursday between 4 and 7 p.m. EBT and WIC purchases are matched up to $20. Customers are asked to wear masks and social distance to help protect everyone's health. Extra masks are available if needed. For more information, call 925-4355.

Farmers markets support local farmers and producers and provide fresh, local food for our communities. The EBT and WIC match make it possible for low income families and individuals to have more access to high quality produce and food.