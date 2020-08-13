NWS issues heat warning for highs in Taft area up to 105 through middle of next week at least

Get ready for at least a week of very hot weather, because what had been a relatively mild Taft summer is going to get very, very hot.

The National Weather Service says afternoon highs will be well into triple digits through the middle of next week and maybe even longer.

In fact the NWS Hanford Office issued a heat advisory that goes into effect at noon Friday and continues at least through 9 p.m. Monday night.

"Dangerously hot conditions will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours each day. High temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees can be expected," the NWS said.

The heat is being caused by a ridge of high pressure that is expected to settle over the area and not move.

"Regretfully, this strong high pressure ridge will bring a vicious and relentless spell of blistering heat for many many days beginning Friday," the NWS said Thursday."

For Taft, that means highs of 104 of Friday, 105 Saturday, 102 Sunday, 103 Monday, 105 on Tuesday and 104 Wednesday,

There won't be much overnight relief, either. Overnight lows are expected to hover in the mid 80s through the period.

There isn't much cooling in the longer term. The NWS says the heat advisory may have to be extended through the middle of next week.