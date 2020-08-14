People using it will be screened for COVID-19 and asked to wear masks

Kern County will be opening the cooling center in Taft on Friday for the first this this year.

The cooling center is located at the Veterans Building at the intersection of Taylor and Cedar streets in Ford City.

It will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms upon entry. Anyone who has a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center, county officials said.

People are encouraged to bring their own snacks, reading materials, and non-alcoholic beverages if they go to one. If you need transportation to a cooling center, call 211.

For additional information contact Kern County General Services at 661-868-7000 or Kern County Aging & Adult Services at 800-510-2020.

For more information, go to https://www.kerncounty.com/government/parks/facilities/cooling-centers