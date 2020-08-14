Tax bills are for items such as business equipment, farm equipment, aircraft, boats, and similar assets must be paid by Aug. 31

Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman announces that the deadline for payment of unsecured property taxes is August 31, 2020.

Unsecured (personal) property tax bills are for items such as business equipment, farm equipment, aircraft, boats, and similar assets that are not attached to real estate.

Unsecured tax bills were mailed on July 10, 2020, to all unsecured property owners whose addresses are known to the County Assessor-Recorder and who had ownership of the personal property as of January 1, 2020.

Taxpayers may inquire or make payments on their property taxes in person, by mail, or via the Internet. Several methods of payment are available:

•Via mail to: KCTTC PO Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004

•In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

•Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at: www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us

Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards and electronic checks can be used for payments made over the Internet. Please access our website for additional information.

To avoid a 10% penalty, payments must be made on or before August 31, 2020. If you have not received your tax bill, you may request a replacement tax bill or you may obtain the amount of taxes due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing the Treasurer-Tax Collector at TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax, parcel and payment information are also available on the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us





