Finally, we have a forcing function to face our long ignored water problem. Meet the Sustainable Ground-Water Management Act (SGMA). SGMA requires communities like ours, totally dependent on underground water reserves, to halt using more water than is being naturally replenished. Data collected over decades show our consumption far exceeds even the most optimistic projections of replenishment. Water levels in wells across the valley are in decline, some becoming non-potable due to high mineral content, some becoming non-functional.

SGMA required the IWV to submit a “groundwater sustainability plan” detailing how we are going to live within natural recharge. This plan was developed under the auspices of the IWV Ground Water Authority and delivered to the state authorities January 2020. In the plan were details of water experts’ assessment of our valley’s water supply, and projections of what will happen in the future if we fail to take action to reduce water consumption. Our groundwater basin is in “critical overdraft,” the most severe category in SGMA lexicon. Without the addition of “new” water we will have to reduce consumption to levels of natural replenishment required by SGMA, to stabilize ground water table levels. This will require drastic reductions and sacrifices valley wide. For example, according to the GA’s engineering report measured data show that we currently consume much more than natural recharge, by nearly 4 times. Needless to say, the reductions required are huge.

This in a nutshell is the challenge. What are the potential solutions? There are only three — We can reduce overall consumption (conserve), we can recycle (including sparse rain capture), and/or we can import.

While we certainly need to conserve, I do not believe we can conserve our way out of this challenge. If we could this would result in a dramatically different region, I suggest unacceptable to a large component of our population and businesses.

Recycling is currently limited to effluent captured by the city’s sewer system. A maximum of 2,000 acre-feet per year is currently collected, and projections are lower in the future as more water saving devices are deployed city wide. Rain capture and recycling is not practical for large scale applications, given our inconsistent rainfall.

That leaves importing water. Not only does imported water allow for less drastic and disruptive changes to the community, it would give us a buffer during drought years when the natural recharge is reduced. Imported water would also allow for modest managed community growth.

Water importation challenges are complex. I draw your attention to our county supervisors’ recorded VTC from 13 August 2020 available at IWVGA.com for an excellent overview. In essence, to import water, we have to purchase a water contract. These come in various forms, a State Water Project Table A water right being the best. A “Table A water right” is a guarantee of a certain amount of the State Water Project water to the holder of the contract annually and into perpetuity. The IWVGA determined that the IWV needed at least 5,000 acre-feet of water annually to stabilize our community needs, and maintain some semblance to our current way of life. Even with imported water we will still need to conserve and recycle but it would be much less onerous than living within natural recharge alone.

This is a time critical issue — many communities across California like ours are coming to the realization that they too need to buy imported water rights to stabilize their ground water supply — hence the competition is increasing which will raise the cost of water. We have a slight advantage, as IWVGA was one of the first to realize we need imported water and the IWVGA has a plan which will enable the water purchase. If we delay by worrying about details that have no near term answers, we squander that advantage. Once we own the water right it is an increasing value asset, and can be sold over the short term while we work out the details on how to get the water here. The longer we wait, the higher the cost — we need to act soon. The price of water is going up and the availability of water is going down. We need to get ahead of this problem.

I urge you to align behind the recommendations from the IWVGA and support the imported water initiative and not fall victim to the protest vote offered by the 218. I believe a vote against water importation will cause more problems than it solves.

Thank you for your time,

Mallory Boyd

Ridgecrest