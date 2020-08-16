A fire burning in the northern section of the sprawling Mojave National Preserve charred more than 20,000 acres by Sunday evening, a little more than 24 hours after it started.

Southern California Air Operations, which is providing air support on the Dome Fire, provided the updated acreage in a 7:30 p.m. tweet. Just three hours earlier, San Bernardino County Fire tweeted that 16,000 acres had burned.

#DomeFire is now 20,000+ acres burning on the Mojave National Preserve. All fixed wing have touched down for the night. Copter 554 will be supporting ground crews till sunset. Aircraft order for tomorrow (subject to change)

C554 T844 T848 T131 T137 HT3HT C534 C22Z

August 17, 2020

Firefighters with the county are assisting Mojave National Preserve and National Park Service Fire and Aviation crews on the blaze. County Fire reported a medic engine, brush engine, two brush patrols and one chief officer on scene.

Additionally, Southern California Air Operations said it had four “tankers” and two “copters” assigned to the fire. At least two aircraft — a tanker and a copter — arrived from Hemet-Ryan Airport in Riverside County, about 214 miles southwest of Mojave National Preserve.

By 7:30 p.m., all fixed-wing aircraft had landed for the night. A copter supported ground crews until sunset.

The agency tentatively scheduled eight aircraft, including four tankers, to assist Monday.

Crews on Monday will likely face conditions similar to the reported 115 degrees felt in the Preserve on Sunday amid a heat wave that has much of the western United States under extreme heat warnings.

The National Weather Service reported that several daily high-temperature records were broken Sunday in Southern California.

Death Valley National Park, meanwhile, recorded a preliminary high of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. If verified, the NWS said it will be the hottest official temperature since July 1913, also at Death Valley.

Yep it was HOT out there today...



So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913.

August 17, 2020

The Dome Fire started shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to NBC4’s California fire map. It is burning in the area of Cima Dome, Preserve officials said.

Cima Dome is situated south of Interstate 15, about 26 miles east of the Mojave Desert community of Baker.

It lies about 27 miles north of the Kelso Depot Visitor Center, also in the Preserve.

The dome itself rises 1,500 feet above the desert floor. Vegetation there includes a Joshua tree forest that National Park Service officials say is the largest and densest in the world.

San Bernardino County Fire photographs from Sunday showed what looked like a wall of fire burning amid a cluster of Joshua trees near Cima and Kelso Cima roads.

#SBCoFD assisting @MojavePres @FireAviationNPS on a VEGETATION FIRE, Cima Rd. X Kelsocima Rd. 16000 acres, 1 Medic engine, 1 Brush Engine, 2 Brush Patrols, 1 Chief Officer.

August 16, 2020

On Sunday morning, the Dome Fire had burned between an estimated 500 to 1,000 acres, according to a 9:38 a.m. tweet from the Mojave National Preserve account. Crews on scene were working on the ground.

The tweet also said that Teutonia Peak Trail — northeast of Cima Dome — and “primitive campsites” in the area were closed.

All visitor centers, pit toilets, the Lava Tube and the Zzyzx area were also closed as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Southern California Air Operations.

The Dome Fire is currently burning in the area of Cima Dome. Teutonia Peak Trail and primitive campsites in the area are currently closed. The fire is estimated to be between 500 - 1000 acres. Crews are currently working on the ground.

August 16, 2020

By 1:30 p.m., Preserve officials updated the burn area to an estimated 5,000 acres.

Containment and whether any structures were threatened were unknown Sunday. Messages left with Preserve officials seeking additional information were not immediately returned.

The NWS tweeted that the blaze was “producing quite the smoke plume, now drifting” across Interstate 15. The elevated smoke was not impacting visibility, the agency said.

The Mojave National Preserve is a vast, 1.6 million-acre swath of mostly protected federal land within the NPS system. It’s sandwiched by I-15 to the north, Interstate 40 to the south and the California-Nevada border to the east.

In June, the Preserve got a new superintendent when Mike Gauthier was selected to succeed Todd Seuss, who transferred to the NPS’s Natural Resource, Stewardship and Science Program as Biological Resource Division chief in February.

Stan Austin, the agency’s regional director, announced the selection of Gauthier, who was scheduled to start the new assignment this month.

Gauthier joined the NPS in 1985. A statement described him as a veteran park ranger who has served in a wide variety of roles, including wilderness ranger, firefighter, and search and rescue coordinator.

As superintendent, Gauthier will also oversee Castle Mountains National Monument located within the Preserve near the Caliofornia-Nevada border, east of where the Dome Fire is burning.

