The GEO Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield, California, February 12, 2020.

Amid a coronavirus outbreak at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield, a federal judge has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to immediately test all people detained at the facility.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Friday ordered ICE officials to administer COVID-19 tests that provide rapid results to everyone detained at Mesa Verde who had not already tested positive.

As of Saturday, 54 of the 106 people detained at Mesa Verde had tested positive for the virus, according to Emi MacLean with the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, which is representing the detainees in a class-action lawsuit challenging conditions at the facility during the pandemic. Of those, "multiple people" are hospitalized, she said.

Chhabria also ordered that every staff member entering the facility should be tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, and that each be subsequently tested once a week until further notice. Any staff member who declines testing should not enter the facility, he said.

The facility is run by the GEO Group, a private company, under contract with the federal government. More than 15 GEO staff have tested positive for the virus, with eight staff members currently out of work due to the illness, MacLean said.

“The situation for those at Mesa Verde is dire,” MacLean said in a statement. “There is no other way to say this: We are in crisis. And ICE is clearly unwilling or unable to do what needs to be done to protect people in its custody from the threat of a deadly pandemic.”



Gabriel Archer, a spokesperson for ICE, declined to comment on the situation at Mesa Verde citing the ongoing litigation.

Judge: ICE has 'lost the right to be trusted'

Immigrants detained at Mesa Verde, along with attorneys representing them in the class-action suit, have for months warned that COVID-19 could tear through the 400-bed detention center. They have warned that the most likely sources of an outbreak would be people newly booked into the facility or staff members who live in the Central Valley, whichhas seen a significant increase in cases recently.

Chhabria has repeatedly chastised ICE for its inadequate testing of detainees. The judge’s criticism of ICE grew stronger this month, as he granted a motion for a temporary restraining order requiring the federal agency to administer rapid tests — an order that attorneys on Friday said ICE had failed to comply with.

In the Aug. 6 order, Chhabria said ICE officials had purposefully avoided widespread testing of staff and people detained at the facility, and said the agency had jeopardized the health of detainees, staff and the community at large.

He pointed to documents unearthed as part of the lawsuit, indicating that while officials at Mesa Verde received COVID-19 testing kits in May, they decided to limit the scope of testing “as much as possible.” Alexander Pham of ICE’s San Francisco Field Office explained the directive in an email, saying that widespread testing — and guidelines to separate those who test positive, negative, have pending results and refuse testing — could put “constraints… on our housing resources.”

The documents also indicate that ICE tried to limit testing of staff, too. An email from Mesa Verde warden Nathan Allen said ICE "would rather not" test Mesa Verde staff, as positive results could impede the agency's immigration enforcement functions and require actions at the facility, including "possible dorm cohorts and detainee testing protocols."

The paper trail also shows that guards were encouraged to work, even if they could have been exposed to the virus. In a July 1 email, a GEO human resources manager informed Allen,the warden, that a guard had called to say that her husband had tested positive for COVID-19 and her father-in-law was on life support due to the virus. The manager said she explained to the guard that, "if she is symptom-free then she can come to work as long as she wears her [Personal Protective Equipment] and stays 6 feet away."

Chhabria said ICE can not be trusted to protect people’s safety.

“The defendants, having responded to the health crisis in such a cavalier fashion (even in the face of litigation and a string of court orders), have lost the credibility to complain that the relief requested by the plaintiffs is too rigid or burdensome,” he wrote in the Aug. 6 order. “The defendants have also lost the right to be trusted that they will accomplish on their own what the plaintiffs contend requires a court order to ensure.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California alleges that a similar situation played out at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County in May. It alleges that about 1,900 test kits — enough to test all detainees and staff members — were sent to the facility, but ICE refused to allow the vast majority of them to be used.

The ACLU alleges that GEO planned to "begin offering testing to all staff and all detainees" on the day the test kits arrived, but ICE halted the plan. It alleges that Gabriel Valdez, the ICE officer in charge of Adelanto, stated, "I don't want any detainees tested through this voluntary process."

'Crisis' at Mesa Verde

Chhabria’s latest order follows attorneys’ allegations that ICE and GEO were under-counting the number of people infected with the virus.

Lawyers for the detainees argued that ICE refused to use rapid tests, also called point-of care tests, likely exposing more detainees to the virus while people awaited results.

“Those who tested positive have been commingled in crowded dorms with those who tested negative,” they said in an emergency status report filed Friday. “This is due to Defendants’ refusal to use point-of-care tests that would provide timely results despite having a sufficient quantity available onsite to test all class members with them.”

The attorneys rejected ICE’s claim that 29 detainees had refused to be tested.

“The current crisis at Mesa Verde is not a result of the refusal of class members to be tested,” they wrote. “In fact, it appears that what Defendants are calling 'refusals' result from a variety of factors, including lax procedures, a cavalier attitude on the part of the persons offering the tests, and general mistrust of ICE — which is understandable in light of the lack of accurate information and significant delays in providing results.”

The attorneys also asked Chhabria to consider bail applications for everyone detained at Mesa Verde "in light of the current crisis." The judge did not grant that request in his Friday order.

On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked GEO's plan to expand its immigration detention capacity in Kern County.

The company had proposed converting two 750-bed prison facilities in the city of McFarland, about 27 miles north of Bakersfield, into annexes for Mesa Verde, and the city council approved the plan. But U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley issued a preliminary injunction halting the plan, finding "serious questions" about whether the permitting process complied with a state law designed to increase public participation in local decisions about private immigration detention centers.

