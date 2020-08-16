A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of burglary is being held on $1 million bail after a standoff with authorities on Saturday, booking records show.

Priscila Navarro was booked at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday for burglary after she was taken to a hospital as a precaution following the standoff.

Additional information regarding Navarro’s arrest was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Booking records show that San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Navarro at the intersection of Garlock and Sequoia roads. Her residence is listed in the neighborhood near that location.

According to a previous report, deputies responded to the area of Garlock and Sequoia roads after receiving a call at 6:55 a.m. The Sheriff’s dispatch call log showed a burglary call for that time in the 15700 block of Village Drive.

SWAT members also responded to the scene.

"(SWAT) was called out for a subject that was barricaded, refusing to exit the home where the crime occurred and it was not clear if she was armed," Sheriff’s spokesperson Cindy Bachman said in an email Sunday afternoon.

If charged by prosecutors, Navarro is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Tuesday afternoon, booking records show.

