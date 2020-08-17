PG&E sends text messages warning of power cuts between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

It looks like Taft residents could lose their power Monday evening or night.

PG&E customer were receiving robocalls and text massages from the utility Monday afternoon saying power could be cut between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. as part of the rolling blackouts ordered by the California Independent Systems Operator.

The blackouts are caused by an abnormally high demand for power caused by the extreme heat.

The power could be cut for one or two hours at a time, PG&E said, and the outages should end by 10 p.m.

But they could be reinstated on Tuesday and Wednesday, the utility said.

Here is the entire message:

"PG&E Outage Alert: Due to extreme heat and high demand that may be greater than supply, the state's electric grid operator (CAISO) may require PG&E to turn off power in rotating outages from 3-10pm each day from August 17-20. Outages typically last 1 - 2 hours. Please conserve. More info: pge.com/conserve or caiso.com"