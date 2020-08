Trespassing, vandalism, public intoxication

6:39 Trespassing

Occurred at West Hills Church Of The Nazarene on Lassen Av. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:03 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:36 Found Property Report

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:37 Animal Control

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

6:03 Passing/Possession Counterfeit Currency

Occurred at Starbucks on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

6:34 False Alarms

Occurred at U.s. Post Office on North St. Disposition: False Alarm.

8:15 Public Intoxication

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:21 Trespassing

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:00 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:52 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Occurred at San Emidio St/Fourth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:01 Traffic Stop 2008160003

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:19 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:10 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at West Hills Church Of The Nazarene, Lassen Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.