Brandishing a weapons arrest

8:40 Brandishing Weapon

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:41 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:13 Burglary- Auto

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

10:31 Violation Court Orders

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:57 False Alarms

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:25 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jackson St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:58 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:03 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:09 Brandishing Weapon

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:14 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:44 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Accelerated Environmental Services on Petroleum Club Rd. Disposition: Completed.

9:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:50 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:08 Resisting Arrest

Occurred at Taco Bell on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.