Victim was airlifted to Kern Medical

A young Arizona woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her car east of Maricopa early Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Anahi Paniagua, of Buckeye Az. was driving a 1998 Nissan Maxima eastbound on Highway 166 approximately half a mile east of the Maricopa City limit when she allowed her vehicle to drive off the roadway where it collided with a barbed wire fence and overturned.

Paniagua was airlifted to Kern Medical with moderate injuries after the 1:25 a.m. crash., CHP said, and her passenger, 20-year-old-Bakersfield resident Shawn Santos, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol due not appear to be a factor in this collision.

"Both occupants were wearing seat belts which undoubtedly helped minimize their injuries," CHP officer Adam Taylor said.