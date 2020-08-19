Chairman Mick Gleason

Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority (IWVGA) 500 West Ridgecrest Blvd.

Ridgecrest, CA. 93555

Dear Chairman Gleason,

We wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for meeting with us last week along with the other city officials. We appreciate your time.

The Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors wants to be very clear. We understand that our water issue needs to be addressed to ensure sustainability for our local Navy, Schools, Hospital, Local Businesses, Agriculture, Searles Valley, and our entire community that we support. We encourage growth and quality of life for our desert communities.

The Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors is deeply concerned about the upcoming vote by the IWVGA on the adoption of the Replenishment Fee that would be designated to fund a portion of the Groundwater Augmentation Project that has been laid out in the IWVGA Groundwater Sustainability Plan, and the Engineers Report dated on June 18, 2020.

Listed below are the concerns and recommendations from the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors:

Plan Assumptions & Limitations: The plan is based on several assumptions that the Association of Realtors has concerns about, including but not limited, to the recharge rate and the amount of water that is in the Indian Wells Valley basin. If the plan is based on inaccurate or incomplete numbers we will be leading our community down a path that won’t solve the sustainability problem. In order to address this issue our Board recommends more exploration by the GA, gathering of additional and updated data.

Transparency: The Association of Realtors is concerned that there has not been enough transparency on the part of the Groundwater Authority, particularly financial transparency. What are the expenses required to implement each phase of the plan (these expenses could include but not limited to any and all consultants, attorneys, administration cost of the GA, infrastructure cost, actual purchase of water costs, etc.)? Where will the income to cover these expenses come from? Given this current plan what is the bottom line monthly cost to the residential and business user estimated?

Private Property Rights: The Realtors are bound by the Code of Ethics to protect private property rights. We would like to see a more equitable plan to all parties that can be brought forward to the public in its entirety.

Considering the concerns and questions of the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors (stated above) we join the Indian Wells Valley EDC, the Indian Wells Valley Water District and thousands of concerned citizens to ask for the delay of the vote.

Thank you for your attention on this very important matter.

Sincerely,

Carole Vaughn, 2020 Association President Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors

Cc: Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Senator Shannon Grove

Assembly Member Vince Fong

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Kern County Board of Supervisors Inyo County Board of Supervisors

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors City of Ridgecrest

Indian Wells Valley Water District

Indian Wells Valley EDC

China Lake Alliance