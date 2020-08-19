Campaign: SVM faces 'extinction' if proposed groundwater replacement fee passes

'The “Save Searles” campaign was launched Tuesday, just three days before the IWV Groundwater Authority’s virtual public hearing intended to either approve or shoot down the controversial new replenishment fee. (See related story this edition.)

The replenishment fee would increase water costs for Searles Valley Minerals by nearly $6 million a year, “pushing the company and the local community towards extinction,” according to the campaign’s announcement.

If the fee is passed, as the only entity not included at all in the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority’s definition of “Navy carryover” (water needed to support the mission and workforce of NAWS and NAWCWD at China Lake) SVM’s entire water supply would be subject to the replenishment fee.

Searles was paying $30 per acre-foot of water prior to the extraction fee increase last month and will pay $105 per acre-foot after the increase kicks in, according to Camille Anderson from SVM.

If the replenishment fee passes, Searles will be paying that $105 per acre foot plus an additional $2,130 for a total of $2,235 per acre-foot, which would be an increase of more than 7,000% from the old price of $30. Multiplied by 2,708 acre-feet per year — the pumping amount for 2019 — that equals an estimated $6,052,380 per year, as opposed to an estimated $284,340 without the replenishment fee.

The IWVGA replenishment fee hearing mailer has Searles Valley Minerals as requiring 2,413 AFY, only slightly less. Anderson said the higher number of 2,708 AFY was supplied to the IWVGA for use in their plan.

According to Anderson, the 2,413 acre-foot per year number is the amount assigned to SVM by the IWVGA as the lowest among pumped between 2010 and 2014, inclusive. The 2,708 is the actual amount pumped in 2019 that was submitted to the IWVGA with the payment of the current groundwater extraction fees of $30 per acre foot, Anderson added.

Adding to the complexity, according to Anderson, is the fact that Searles Valley Minerals and its employees may be underrepresented when it comes to the protest vote Friday.

Although SVM stands to feel the largest direct impact from the replenishment fee if passed, the company only gets to vote on six parcels. SVM employees who are property owners in Ridgecrest can vote on their own parcels, but employees who live in Trona don't have a vote, according to Anderson.

Anderson clarified that SVM thinks that employees who live in Trona do have a vote and should have a vote. However, they were not sent any Prop 218 notices by the IWVGA.

The “Save Searles” news release strongly objected to the replenishment fee, calling the distribution of fees arbitrary and claiming it “taps a handful of local businesses and residents to pay for the Authority’s rushed and costly Groundwater Sustainability Plan . . . during one of our country’s worst economic recessions – as opposed to spreading that cost equitably among the Valley’s many water pumpers as the law requires.”

The “Save Searles” campaign represents a coalition of SVM’s 700 employees, their families and the local residents and businesses from both Trona and Ridgecrest who oppose the replenishment fee.

“If the Authority decides to impose this new water fee, they are sending a clear message to our 700 employees and their families, and countless local businesses who rely on Searles as a pillar of the community: we don’t want you here,” said Burnell Blanchard, Vice President of Operations for Searles Valley Minerals.

Blanchard notes that many of the employees working for Searles live in disadvantaged communities who are “already suffering from a combination of economic, health and environmental burdens.”

SVM wants “a more thought-out project is devised and an equitable and fair allocation of costs… one that will not harm local residents and businesses and respects historic water rights.”

