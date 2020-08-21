Alas de Liona is taking the stage, virtually, for the “Alas de Liona Live Stream from Moe's” on Sunday at noon.

“I am excited that we still have a way to get live music out to people in spite of the pandemic. I am grateful to have the opportunity to perform and I am excited to share my music with my friends,” Liona said in a press release.

Liona will be performing some new music as well as some of her favorites from her collection. She is back in Ridgecrest after attending the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Those interested in the event can tune in at https://youtu.be/ls2QoSaYuHE.