Mick Gleason, the First District Supervisor, has stated in his letter that “It is an important decision and is a critical step in the success of our Groundwater Sustainment Plan.”

Our groundwater “basin is in critical overdraft, the most severe category in SGMA lexicon.” According to the GA’s engineering report, measured data show that we currently consume much more than natural recharge, by nearly 4 times! Even someone that is not an engineer can understand that.

We have been asked to conserve for some time, but I’ve personally seen people leave their water just running down into the street; conservation is not on everyone’s mind.

The IWVGA does have a plan for us to purchase the water we need now. The price of water is increasing and will continue to increase as more communities recognize the value of this commodity in this new world created by SGMA.

Palmdale and Lancaster have been importing water to their cities for many years; they realized it was needed some time ago. We need to realize that now! Our City will continue to expand as China Lake is restored to its full mission capability.

Yes, we need to import our water.

Respectfully,

Barbara Tunget

Ridgecrest