Ridgecrest Regional Hospital announced that Liberty Ambulance will be using new EMS equipment starting in late August.

“The monitors are state-of–the-art with enhanced diagnostics that will alert the EMTs, Paramedics or Nurses to life threatening cardiac arrhythmias,” said Erin Cocciolone, RN, EMT-P Operations Manager at Liberty Ambulance.

Liberty Ambulance will now be using ZOLL EKG Cardiac Monitors following training for all EMS personnel. The devices allow EMS to monitor vital signs, oxygen levels, recording those levels for the patient’s medical record.

The new equipment comes with Real CPR Help technology which nearly “triple[s] the odds of patients surviving cardiac arrest and allowing the reading of an underlying rhythm when performing CPR.”

The new units were a part of a plan from RRH that was included as part of the acquisition of Liberty Ambulance.

Once an AKG is transmitted, the equipment transmits the information to a cardiologist in Bakersfield for consultation. Then the EMS personnel, along with RRH staff, then route the patient to the most appropriate hospital.

“The biggest difference is that we are now going to be operating on the same system as the other first responders in the county like Kern County Fire and California City Fire, as well as the hospitals,” Fred Hawkins, EMS Administrator and COO Liberty Ambulance said.

“For RRH this means supplies, maintenance, cables and training is standardized; reducing costs and most importantly increasing continuity between pre-hospital and emergency care provided by Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.”