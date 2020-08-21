Sheriff seeking suspect

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a stabbing in Tupman Friday afternoon.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies and medical aid were dispatched to the house on Moose Street at 3:14 pm.

A Sheriff's supervisor on scene said there was apparently an altercation and the victims were stabbed.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was transported by ambulance to a Bakersfield hospital. His condition was not known

A suspect fled the scene and was being sought.

No names have been released.

Homicide detectives were still on scene and more details were not available early Friday evening.