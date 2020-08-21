The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority's basin replenishment fee public hearing at 10 a.m. today at City Hall will be a virtual meeting, with the public unable to attend in person. The meeting will be live streamed on the city of Ridgecrest Youtube channel.

The normal call-in number for those making public comment is 760-499-5010. Written comments on agenda items can also be submitted to April Nordenstrom at apriln@iwvwd.com.

For specific information about submitting protest letters to the hearing Friday see instructions below.

The results of the hearing will determine whether or not a basin replenishment fee is assessed. The hearing will be a majority protest proceeding, meaning that not voting is considered a yes vote. If more than 50 percent of property owners provide protest votes in opposition to the fee, it will fail. Otherwise it will pass.

For those who don't want to protest the fee, no action is required. Those who do wish to protest can provide written protests and/or comments. Written protests can be dropped in person or mailed. Protest letters will be accepted up until the meeting is adjourned. They can be turned in to the drop box at the IWV Water District office at 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. (last pickup is 9:30 a.m. Friday) or protest letters can be dropped off at the Ridgecrest Police Department office at City Hall at 100 W. California Ave. To drop protest letters at RPD, people are asked to ring the buzzer and put the letter in the box. Nordenstrom will collect the letters from both places at the conclusion of the hearing Friday. Written protests can also be mailed in time to be received prior to the hearing.

Written protests must include address or assessor’s parcel number (APN); the name of the property owner on record; a statement on the protestor's relationship to the property and a signed original signature statement indicating that the statement is to be considered as a written protest on behalf of the parcel.

Any written protest not containing the above information may not be properly received or counted.

Note: a previous story about this hearing mis-stated the process by which the protest will succeed or fail. If more than 50 percent of property owners return a protest vote, the fee will fail.