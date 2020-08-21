Protest hearing fails, IWVGA passes 4 to 1

The basin replenishment fee was passed by the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority with a vote of four to one Friday afternoon. IWV Water District Director Ron Kicinski was the sole no vote.

The IWVGA voted after the basin replenishment fee protest hearing Friday failed. The results of a protest ballot count was announced around 1:45 p.m. following a three-hour protest hearing with 180 viewers and 22 callers and 45-minute lunch break/ballot-counting period.

County counsel Phil Hall announced a preliminary ballot count after the break.

"Assuming every protest submitted was valid we do not have enough for a protest," Hall said.

Lacking a majority protest finding, the fee went back to the board for action.

The majority of callers opposed the fee. But IWVGA Chair Supervisor Mick Gleason was pleased the protest hearing failed and correctly assumed the board would go on to approve the fee.

"I am thrilled to say we have at least temporarily averted disaster," Gleason said after the protest hearing failed. "I am in favor of moving forward with expediency toward finding our solution. Delay is not a viable option when action is required."

This story was edited to include the information that the IWVGA voted four to one to approve the fee.