The Bureau of Land Management reported that the North Range Fire, located on the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, has burned 50,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Friday afternoon.

The fire, which began Wednesday, was one of many listed on a map of fires on BLM land across the state that BLM posted to its Twitter and Facebook pages Friday. But BLM told a Daily Independent reporter that BLM land has not been impacted at this time.

The fire, which began Wednesday, was not listed at all on BLM’s Thursday map.

The base did provide updates on the official NAWS China Lake Facebook page on Wednesday and Thursday night, but did not respond to a request for information before print deadline.

“Response efforts to the wildland fire located in a remote northern area of the Installation continue. Emergency personnel remain dedicated in their efforts to protect the safety and security of those that work and live at NAWS China Lake,” NAWSCL said in its Thursday post.

Updates will be provided as they become available online at ridgecrestca.com.