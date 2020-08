I listened [to] the hearing today with an open mind. To my utter disgust I watched a trial and a hanging by the board of directors. In the midst of a global pandemic when citizens are wondering if life will ever return to normal, a presidential election with all the drama, and who can forget the earthquakes, they pushed this measure through while our community is in a vulnerable state of mind. Shame on them !

Shirley Anne Jorgensen

Ridgecrest