He is charged with murder and attempted murder after two men were stabbed

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing in Tupman Friday that left one man dead and a second injured.

According to media reports from Bakersfield, Alan Oaks, 43, was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's deputies in Oildale just before 9 p.m., less than six hours after the stabbing.

Oaks was later booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility and is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bail.

Oaks is the suspect in the incident in a house on Moose Street about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Arriving deputies found one man dead in the house and a second with major injuries.

The suspect had fled by the time deputies arrived. A Sheriff's supervisor at the scene said the stabbing took place during an altercation.

The injured man was taken to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.