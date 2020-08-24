There's some hope for clearing later in the week

Smoky weather is expected to continue across the area, although it's not going to as thick as it has been and there's some hope of clearing by week's end.

An air quality alert remains in effect as unhealthy air is expected for several days at least.

The good new is that temperatures will be near seasonal levels with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s through the end of the week.

there's some hope that the smoke may clear a bit and temperatures could drop a around Thursday when a trough moves through the area but not much change in temperatures is in store through the weekend.

For Taft, expect haze and smoke tonight with a ow around 77, followed by more and and smoke Tuesday with a high of 98 and 75 and a high on Wednesday near 97.