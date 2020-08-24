Victim taken to Kern Medical with major injuries

A Taft man suffered major injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in South Taft Saturday afternoon.

Few details were available, but the CHP said Ronnie Sisco, 28 was riding a 1978 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Taft resident Yvette Herrera at the intersection of Maricopa Place and Buena Vista Place (just south of Wood Street) in South Taft. Sisco was transported by ambulance to Kern Medical with major injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and it isn't known if drugs or alcohol was a factor.