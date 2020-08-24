Victim lost control on Highway 58 near McKittrick

A Southern California woman was injured when she lost control of her motorcycle on Highway 58 near McKittrick Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said Shannon Yoshinaga of Orange, Ca. was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson Sportster eastbound on Highway 58 nearing Highway 33.

The CHP said Yoshinaga, 55, was traveling about 30 miles per hour when she took her eyes off the road to look over her shoulder at a road sign.

Her motorcycle drifted off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Yoshinaga.

She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Southwest with moderate injuries. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this collision, the CHP said.





