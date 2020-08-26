Two Cerro Coso students’ honors research projects have been accepted by the Honors Transfer Council of California (HTCC) for the 20th Annual HTCC Student Research Conference.

The HTCC, in conjunction with University of California, Irvine, host the HTCC Student Research Conference each year. The multidisciplinary conference showcases outstanding faculty-mentored research submitted by students from California community colleges.

Two Cerro Coso students – Emily Aralar and Lucy Bui – each had their research projects accepted by the HTCC.

The physical conference was originally scheduled for April 4 at UC, Irvine, but was subsequently cancelled due to COVID-19 state guidelines.

Aralar’s presentation, entitled “Encouraging Legal Immigration: An Economic Outlook and Solution to Illegal Immigration,” discusses the importance of looking at illegal immigration from an economic and public perspective, according to a press release from Cerro Coso Community College.

“Her research, based on recent studies published by various official agencies, suggested that revising the immigration process through improvement of citizenship process and detention centers, as well as adjusting refugee admissions, legal immigration can be encouraged to help in the economy,” the press release states.

Aralar was mentored by Professor Melanie Jeffrey.

Bui’s research refutes the common belief that allergy and asthma are just minor inconveniences to the sufferers.

In her presentation, “Allergy & Asthma: It’s Not Causing Inconvenience, It’s Causing Permanent Damage”, Bui recounted that 35% of the world’s population suffers from allergic diseases, of which 300 million are from asthma, one of the most serious of all pulmonary diseases, according to Cerro Coso.

Bui was mentored by Professor Guck Ooi.

Presenting their work at the HTCC conference makes these CCCC students eligible not only for monetary awards but also for the potential of their work being published in the HTCC Anthology Building Bridges, published through the UCI.

Cerro Coso is a member of the Honors Transfer Council of California, and send honors students to participate in the Building Bridges Honors Conference every April.

To learn more about the Honors Program at Cerro Coso visit the website at http://www.cerrocoso.edu/academics/honors-program.